Pregnant Rihanna Is Ravishing In Red Leather As She Links Arms With BF A$AP Rocky — Photos

Rihanna covered her baby bump in a stylish outfit while keeping her boyfriend and father of her baby, A$AP Rocky, close during a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA on Saturday night.

Rihanna, 33, looked thrilled as she glowed during her latest outing with A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer and the rapper took the time to enjoy a meal together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA and she wore a long red leather coat-style dress with a hood and matching strappy open-toe shoes. She also rocked hoop earrings and classic makeup that included a red shade of lipstick.

The mom-to-be and her 33-year-old beau were photographed walking outside the restaurant and he also looked fashionable in a gray stiped suit. It included a blazer over a white button-down, a black tie, and pants, and he topped the look off with red and white sneakers that perfectly matched his lady love’s outfit. At one point during the night, the couple also made a surprise appearance at Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles and posed for public pics.

Rihanna and A$AP’s latest outing comes one day after they wowed at a Fenty Beauty event. The brunette beauty showed off her bare baby bump under a green chain sleeveless top that she paired with silver and purple chain-style pants and blacks sandal shoes at the event. A$AP, meanwhile, wore his own colorful outfit, including a purple and white letter jacket, ripped jeans, green and white sneakers, and a purple baseball cap.

The lovebirds cozied up to each other while stopping for photos at the Goya Studios, where the event was held. They looked so happy to be together while flashing smiles to each other and to onlookers and photographers.

Rihanna and A$AP first announced they were expecting their first child together with a PDA-filled photo shoot that was released on Jan. 30. In the snapshots, the parents-to-be are posing in New York City while RiRi lets her bare bump peek out from underneath a bright pink coat.