ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Pregnant Rihanna Is Ravishing In Red Leather As She Links Arms With BF A$AP Rocky — Photos

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5nPq_0eDKvaB100
Maciel/BACKGRID

Rihanna covered her baby bump in a stylish outfit while keeping her boyfriend and father of her baby, A$AP Rocky, close during a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA on Saturday night.

Rihanna, 33, looked thrilled as she glowed during her latest outing with A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer and the rapper took the time to enjoy a meal together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA and she wore a long red leather coat-style dress with a hood and matching strappy open-toe shoes. She also rocked hoop earrings and classic makeup that included a red shade of lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbBkO_0eDKvaB100
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky outside a restaurant on Saturday. (Maciel/BACKGRID)

The mom-to-be and her 33-year-old beau were photographed walking outside the restaurant and he also looked fashionable in a gray stiped suit. It included a blazer over a white button-down, a black tie, and pants, and he topped the look off with red and white sneakers that perfectly matched his lady love’s outfit. At one point during the night, the couple also made a surprise appearance at Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles and posed for public pics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAJbj_0eDKvaB100
Rihanna showing off her red leather coat. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Rihanna and A$AP’s latest outing comes one day after they wowed at a Fenty Beauty event. The brunette beauty showed off her bare baby bump under a green chain sleeveless top that she paired with silver and purple chain-style pants and blacks sandal shoes at the event. A$AP, meanwhile, wore his own colorful outfit, including a purple and white letter jacket, ripped jeans, green and white sneakers, and a purple baseball cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dirW_0eDKvaB100
Another look at Rihanna’s stylish outfit. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

The lovebirds cozied up to each other while stopping for photos at the Goya Studios, where the event was held. They looked so happy to be together while flashing smiles to each other and to onlookers and photographers.

Rihanna and A$AP first announced they were expecting their first child together with a PDA-filled photo shoot that was released on Jan. 30. In the snapshots, the parents-to-be are posing in New York City while RiRi lets her bare bump peek out from underneath a bright pink coat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Photographer Says The Love Between Her & A$AP Rocky Is ‘Very Evident’

The photographer who shot Rihanna’s recent pregnancy reveal photos, Miles Diggs (aka ‘Diggzy’) gives HollywoodLife the behind-the-lens details on the shoot. Rihanna, 33, broke the internet on January 31, when she announced to the world that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. The couple revealed the news with a strikingly beautiful photo shoot, which showed RiRi’s bare pregnant belly. Fans had been speculating for months that the couple could be expecting, but when the time came to go on the record with her news, RiRi gave her fans everything they could have ever dreamed of when she enlisted the help of a celebrity photographer that she has grown to trust over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Traveled To Barbados To Tell Her Family About Her Pregnancy ‘First’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a special reason for visiting their family in Barbados this holiday season. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33 , revealed the “big news” of their baby announcement to their friends and family first. The “Diamonds” singer and her boyfriend of nearly two years revealed that they’re expecting their first child together through a stunning photo shoot in which Rihanna debuted her bare baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Is All Smiles In Full Leather Outfit For Date Night With A$AP Rocky

The ‘Needed Me’ singer and her boyfriend both seemed in good spirits, as they stepped out for a romantic evening. Nothing better than date night in New York City! Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked so in love with each other, when they went out for date night out to Carbone on Wednesday January 19. The Anti singer rocked an all-black look, and she seemed so happy to be out with her beau, as she had a huge smile across her face. The Carbone dinner date was only the pair’s latest evening out on the town together.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Baby-Pink Pregnancy Nails Feel Like a Hint

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Jan. 31 with a close-up shot of Rihanna's pregnant belly. In the baby-bump photos, Rihanna can be seen in a pink puffer coat and a baby-pink manicure to match, which got us thinking . . . is the mom-to-be hinting at something? (There's no sign of blue anywhere, we'll just say that.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans point out the small pregnancy detail we missed in Rihanna’s latest Instagram post

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sent the internet into frenzy earlier this week when the couple announced they were expecting a baby via a collection of paparazzi photographs.Then on Thursday 3 February, the Anti singer shared several pictures to her Instagram showing off her growing bump.“How the gang pulled up to Black history month,” she captioned the post.In one photograph, the Fenty Beauty mogul is seen looking down at her belly while standing in a bathroom.Eagled eyed fans noted that she is dressed in the same oversized basketball jersey she was spotted wearing in New York City in earlier this month.oh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
POPSUGAR

A$AP Rocky's Dating History, From Iggy Azalea to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna delivered the best news ever at the end of January when they shared they're expecting their first child together. But though these two have been dating for a couple years, they both romanced a few other partners before finding their way to each other. A$AP Rocky has dated a handful of fellow celebs in the past decade, from models to actresses and singers, too. And while some of his relationships didn't seem to end in the best way, others ended pretty cordially. For everything we know about his dating history, keep reading.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna's Pregnancy Style: All Of The Singer's Best Maternity Looks

Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. And once she started dating A$AP Rocky, the two almost instantly became the hottest couple of the decade – with the impeccable couple style to boot.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter Pose For Pictures During NFC Championship Game

The NFC Championship game was full of stars both on and off the field, but the must-see interaction was Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter. The soon-to-be mother was in a private area of SoFi Stadium and was seen posing next to Blue Ivy while JAY-Z captured the moment. Yesterday, Rihanna...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Red#Rocky#New York City#Ap#The Goya Studios
hot1061.com

Rihanna goes pantless with a parka for date night with A$AP Rocky

Despite it being the dead of winter, Rihanna decided to ditch the pants on a recent date night with her mans A$AP Rocky. Let’s start off by saying, this is not us judging Rihanna’s date night outfit choice. Because A — we know better and B — when it comes to fashion Rihanna is never wrong. This is simply just us talking about it, because it’s Rihanna and that’s what we must do.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's age difference revealed amid pregnancy news

As ASAP Rocky and Rihanna step out in NYC to confirm their pregnancy, we take a look at their ages in 2022 and a timeline of their relationship. A snowy Monday in New York City seemed the perfect opportunity for music stars ASAP Rocky and Rihanna to confirm the news that they are expecting a baby together. Rihanna stepped out in the snow on 31 January, 2022, displaying a baby bump. Rumours about a potential pregnancy were floating around the internet back in November 2021 after Rihanna was honoured as a National Hero of Barbados. Although Rihanna shut down such rumours at the time, it appears now that the fans were onto something.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Rihanna Shares New Baby Bump Pic After Pregnancy Announcement

Rihanna is definitely enjoying her February. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), the fashion mogul and pop superstar took to Instagram and Twitter to share a new pic of her baby bump after she and A$AP Rocky announced Monday that they’re expecting their first baby. “how the gang pulled up to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

New Rihanna Baby-Bump Pic Just Dropped

In the three days since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, I have not known rest. When is she due? Is this why she and A$AP Rocky wore giant comforters to the Met Gala? Will the child also be Barbadian royalty? How is Drake doing? Rihanna could sense these questions, I’m sure. Thus, she did what any loving mother would do: give her baby (me) a little treat!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy