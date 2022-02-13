ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Trolls Pete & Kim With Mock ‘Captain America’ Poster With Taylor Swift

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVYv2_0eDKvKFV00
Liam Goodner / Shutterstock

Kanye West also made a reference to his old feud with Taylor Swift in the poster, as well as his recent drama with Billie Eilish.

Kanye West, 44, threw some shade at ex Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau Pete Davidson, 28. The Yeezy designer posted a mock version of the Captain America: Civil War movie poster that featured two sides, just like the Avengers: on ‘Ye’s team, Drake, his new girlfriend Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future were included. On the opposite? Pete, along with Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. “United we stand, divided we fall,” the poster read. Kanye has since deleted the post.

He went on to reference Kim and Pete — the latter of whom he called “Skete” — in the caption. “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” the Chicago native wrote in all caps on Saturday, Feb. 12. Kim began dating Pete shortly after their on-screen kiss during her SNL debut on Oct. 9, and the two have seemingly been inseparable since. Kimye’s seven year romance came to an end in the last year when the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.

On a new song, Kanye also threw a dig at Pete: “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you,” Ye rapped on Fivio Foreign‘s new rap song “City of God.”

The latest post follows his on-going drama with Kid Cudi, who was apparently set to appear on Kanye’s new album Donda 2 — until Ye decided to drop him. The reason? Cudi’s close friendship with Pete, who Kanye has personal issues with over his relationship with Kim.

“Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Kanye wrote earlier in the day, coyly using the Harry Potter phrase for villain Voldemort to reference Pete. He then added, “We all speak in Billie language now,” making another thinly veiled reference to the 20-year-old recently stopping a concert to get a fan an inhaler. At the show, Billie said “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going” — seemingly taking a dig at Travis Scotts Astro World tragedy. Notably, Travis later apologized and said he didn’t realize the extent of the situation during the fatal crowd crush as he continued playing.

As for Cudi, he didn’t seem to care about Kanye’s dig about being dropped from Donda 2. “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur haha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you,” he wrote. “Ima pray for you brother,” he signed off in the comments.

Kanye didn’t stop there, following up his poster image with another that included a picture of Drake and Kanye during their fall Toronto reunion (also where they squashed their longtime beef) cut next to an image of Cudi and Pete. The word “vs” appeared between the pictures, alongside the question, “Who Will Win?” Kanye wrote, “OK LAST ONE FOR TONIIGHT MAYBE.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROWKJ_0eDKvKFV00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating since October. (MEGA)

Billie was also targeted by another post shared by Kanye earlier in the week where he demanded an apology from her on behalf of Travis before Coachella. “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED,” the Donda wrapper wrote. “TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM,” he also said.

The “bad guy” singer responded in a comment, writing, “literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan.”

The inclusion of Taylor Swift in the poster image was also a choice given their past history, dating back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when Kanye interrupted her acceptance speech and declared that Beyonce had the best video that year for “Single Ladies.” Although the pair eventually made up, with Kanye including her in a creative call where he was making a reference to her in a song — Kanye and Taylor were quickly at odds as the Red singer said that the rapper didn’t play her the entire lyric he had planned.

At the time, Kim sternly sided with her husband, releasing video clips of the audio call between Kanye and Taylor to prove the country turned pop singer wrong. The iconic feud ultimately inspired Taylor’s darker 2017 Reputation album, which she gave no press interviews to support as a result.

Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kris Jenner Posted an Unedited Picture of Herself By Mistake

Over the weekend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter Chicago West celebrated her fourth birthday, and in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion the whole family took to Instagram to post birthday tributes to the four-year-old. However, there was one post of the lot that stood out to fans, who think that Kris Jenner may have posted an unedited picture by mistake before quickly deleting it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

