Cristiano Ronaldo could make a move away from Old Trafford with the recent concerns over his role and the current situation at Manchester United as the team is unable to find consistency, with Ronaldo himself is experiencing a goal drought at the moment having failed to score in five club games for the first since 2010. The five-time Ballon D’or winner made a sensational return in the summer to the Red Devils after 12 years.

