Police: Johnston teen dead after ‘accidental’ shooting

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A teenager has died after a shooting Saturday night in Johnston, according to Chief Joseph Razza.

The incident occurred on Cedar Street and is being “treated as an accident,” Razza said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

No additional information has been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

