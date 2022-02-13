ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Police: Johnston teen dead after ‘accidental’ shooting

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A teenager has died after a shooting Saturday night in Johnston, according to Chief Joseph Razza.

The incident occurred on Cedar Street and is being “treated as an accident,” Razza said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

No additional information has been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 4

Mark Kozlik
1d ago

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS THE WORD ACCIDENT. We tend to use the word when 2 or more parties are being negligent. WHEN IT'S JUST 1 ITS NEGLIGENTWAS THIS SELF INFLICTED?

