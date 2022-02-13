ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

4-Ingredient Beer Cheese Dip Recipe: This Cheese Dip Recipe Is What to Dunk Your Pretzel In

By 1537 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've got a pretzel in your hand, let's hope this beer cheese dip recipe is close by....

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

This Recipe Forever Changed the Way I Make Grilled Cheese

Adriana Adarme’s blog, A Cozy Kitchen, is a longtime favorite of mine. Adriana is the queen of approachable cooking, and I’ve turned to her site countless times over the years for inspiration and guidance. Plus, she has great taste in music and one very adorable pup. In my...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Cheese#Pretzels#Food Drink
Simply Recipes

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole is a warm dish inspired by the classic Philly Cheesesteak, a sliced steak and onion sandwich served on a roll and topped with cheese. It’s a rich and meaty casserole that is comfort food at its best. The casserole has ground beef, onions, peppers, and mushrooms....
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

Pizza Casserole

Pizza Casserole is the perfect comfort meal. It’s a warm and cheesy baked pasta with marinara sauce and your favorite pepperoni pizza toppings: melty mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices. I add bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives for a boost of flavors and textures. My favorite thing about...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

Secret Ingredient Chocolate Cake

1 cup Buttermilk Blend (used Kemps brand) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two 9” cake pans (or 9x13 pan) and dust with flour. Combine egg, oil and Buttermilk blend. In a separate large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. Add egg mixture into the flour mixture, mix until well blended. Slowly mix in hot coffee.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
knuj.net

5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole

5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole is a budget-friendly and simple dinner for the entire family. With five ingredients, your dinner will be ready in a little more than an hour and you can get to more important things. Ingredients. 1-1/2 to 2 pounds ground beef. 10.5 ounce can cream of condensed...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Amish Ground Beef Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RECIPES
draxe.com

Homemade Tartar Sauce Recipe

There are a lot of reasons to love tartar sauce. If you’re a a big fan of seafood, it may already be one of your favorite condiments, but have you ever had homemade tartar sauce? With the perfect balance of creamy, salty, tangy and sweet, this tartar sauce recipe can be used on much more than a piece of fried fish.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
ABC News

How to make these zesty parmesan garlic chicken wings for game day

Despite chicken wings trending slightly pricier per pound compared to last year, the Super Bowl staple is a crowd-pleaser and even a smaller batch of this delicious dish will be well worth going for the homemade route. Food stylist and writer Will Coleman came up with a zesty recipe that...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

CHEESY BEEF & POTATO CASSEROLE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cheesy Beef and Potato Casserole from Homemade on a Weeknight. Our other featured recipes include: The Union Club's 1889 Club Sandwich from Not Entirely Average, Triple Chip Strawberry Cookies from Nancy C and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Better than Bojangles Dirty Rice!
RECIPES
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy