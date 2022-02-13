Sunday shows: No breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine tensions

© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via The Associated Press

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated the Sunday morning political shows, with multiple guests weighing in on the concerns.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned that an "assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy." She also discussed Sen. Joe Manchin 's (D-W.Va.) remarks about inflation, the "defund the police" movement and whether she would run again for Speaker if Democrats retain the House in November.

Pelosi: 'An assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy'

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said “an assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy,” as concerns mount that Russia is planning an incursion that U.S. officials warn could happen "any day now."

Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” what Russian President Vladimir Putin should know from Pelosi about the consequences of an invasion of Ukraine, Pelosi emphasized that “there are very severe consequences to his aggression," adding that "we are united in using them.”

By JOSEPH CHOI

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Sunday that time is "shrinking" when it comes to finding a diplomatic resolution to the Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, as U.S. officials warn that an invasion could come within days.

Sullivan warns Russian buildup could result in 'major military action very soon'

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Russia’s buildup of forces near the Ukraine border “makes it a distinct possibility that there will be major military action very soon," as tensions grow between Moscow and Kyiv amid fears of a potential Russian invasion.

By JOSEPH CHOI

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) on Sunday voiced his support for President Biden 's refusal to send U.S. troops into Ukraine to evacuate Americans in the country if Russia invades, saying people should use common sense.

Pelosi: 'It's not right' for Manchin to say 'what we're doing is contributing to inflation'

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said “it’s not right” for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to say that the Democrats’ policy initiatives are “contributing to inflation.”

Pelosi says 'defund the police' is 'not the position of the Democratic Party'

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said “defund the police” is “not the position of the Democratic Party,” a direct response to Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who recently said she stands behind the slogan despite some of her colleagues disagreeing with the phrase.

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday would not say if she plans to run for Speaker again if the Democratic Party holds control of the House after the November midterm elections.

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Sen. Lindsey Graham (D-S.C.C) on Sunday said former President Trump is "hurting his chances" at reelection by staying focused on the 2020 presidential election.

By JOSEPH CHOI

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) called for "civility and respect" for individuals' choices on mask-wearing on Sunday as fellow Democratic governors around the U.S. have begun to lift or ease mask mandates.