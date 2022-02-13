ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Scores 20 in 37 minutes

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Grimes contributed 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New York Knicks: Julius Randle is here to stay

New York Knicks star forward Julius Randle is here to stay. The NBA’s 2020-2021’s Most Improved Player must be an essential part of the Knicks going forward. As of recently, Randle is starting to look to be regaining his confidence, which is translating to better play on the court. J.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Rj Barrett
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder set to make Rockets debut Monday

Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Schroder is expected to be available for the first time since the Rockets acquired him from the Boston Celtics last week. He will likely work as the primary backup point guard to Kevin Porter Jr.
NBA
numberfire.com

Blake Griffin coming off Nets' bench Monday night

Brooklyn Nets forward/center Blake Griffin will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Andre Drummond is available to make his Nets debut on Monday after the trade finally went official Saturday overnight. The 28-year-old big man will also start in his first action with Brooklyn. In a corresponding move, Griffin will revert to bench status.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Plays just 11 minutes off bench

Quickley accumulated four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 11 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. The second-year guard has been on the short end of the stick of late, as coach Tom Thibodeau has favored Kemba Walker and Alec Burks at point guard. Quickley has now played fewer than 20 minutes in four of the last five games, rendering him an afterthought in nearly all fantasy formats.
NBA
abc17news.com

Fox, Sabonis power new-look Kings past Wizards 123-110

WASHINGTON (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game for Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110. Harrison Barnes added 21 points for the Kings, who acquired six players this week before Thursday’s trade deadline. Maurice Harkless added 17 points and Justin Holiday had 12 in his second game since joining Sabonis in a trade that sent both from Indiana to Sacramento. Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and Corey Kispert added 20 for the Wizards.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy