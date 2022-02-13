7 Chicago firefighters recovering after Roseland fire

Seven Chicago firefighters are recovering from injuries suffered during a fire in Roseland Saturday afternoon that had crews calling for a mayday.

Four of those hurt were on the porch of a home near 112th and Princeton when they were suddenly knocked to the ground. Three were inside the home but were able to get out.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt says they’re investigating if there was a flashover, which is where the fire is reignited by a new source and grows significantly, as well as the cause of the fire.

She says the injuries were burns and orthopedic issues like injuries to shoulders. None are believed to be life threatening.