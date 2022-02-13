ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Scores 23 in Blazers debut

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hart amassed 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound and two assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 victory over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
numberfire.com

Ben McLemore coming off Blazers' bench Saturday with Josh Hart starting

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. McLemore has been starting as of late. However, following the acquisition of Josh Hart, that will change. Against the Knicks, it'll be Hart who gets the nod at off-guard. In a corresponding move, McLemore will be a primary scoring option for the second unit.
NBA
theScore

Trail Blazers erase 23-point deficit to stun Knicks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Saturday. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Josh Hart
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (23-34) AT MILWAUKEE BUCKS (35-22) Monday, February 14 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Fiserv Forum. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Por.) LAST MILWAUKEE WIN: 137-108, 2/5/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Mil.) SERIES NOTES. • Monday's game is the second and final matchup between Milwaukee...
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Refuse To Lose In Saturday Matinee Versus Knicks

PORTLAND -- If you would rather the Trail Blazers lose in order to improve their chances of securing a better draft pick come June, Saturday’s matinee at Moda Center probably was not for you. But those who would simply like to see a good game that ends with a Portland win got exactly what they wanted.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Trail Blazers#Knicks
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Big game as Blazers win again

Simons provided 30 points (11-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 victory over the Knicks. After knocking off the Lakers earlier in the week, the Blazers notched another victory after parting ways with several key pieces at the deadline. Simons once again led the way in the scoring department, notching his fourth 30-point effort of the campaign. Over his last six games, Simons is up to 22.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 three-pointers per contest.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy