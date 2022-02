Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon as the Reds aim to maintain their winning run and keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City. The Reds have won on their last four trips to Turf Moor and face a Burnley side who remain bottom of the table despite Tuesday’s draw against Manchester United. Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool beat Leicester at Anfield on Thursday to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League, and they could welcome Mohamed Salah back into their starting line-up after he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.FOLLOW...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO