ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Big game as Blazers win again

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Simons provided 30 points (11-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
abc17news.com

Simons has 30, Blazers beat Knicks with huge rally in 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades before the deadline, added 23 points in his Blazers’ debut. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Kemba Walker added 23 points.
NBA
ESPN

Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

MILWAUKEE -- — Anfernee Simons’ hot streak has helped the Portland Trail Blazers thrive after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline. Simons scored 31 points and the Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Lakers#Trail Blazers#Fg#Knicks
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
Times Leader

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the New York Knicks. The Blazers are coming off of an fun win over the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Knicks recently picked up a tight victory over the Golden State Warriors. Josh Hart is expected to get the start. Saturday, February 12- 2:00 p.m....
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby: Starting again Saturday

Elleby is starting Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports. Although Josh Hart will make his team debut as a starter Saturday, Elleby will remain in the starting lineup for a fifth consecutive game. While Ben McLemore will move to a bench role against the Knicks, it's not yet clear whether that trend will continue.
NBA
FanSided

Upside-down Portland Trail Blazers can’t even tank properly

The Portland Trail Blazers seemingly threw in the towel with two major trades last week, but the team has responded with wins over the Lakers and Knicks. The Portland Trail Blazers appeared headed for a spring heavy on player evaluation and light on wins after trading away three opening night starters for a collection of expiring contracts, draft picks, and young players ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy