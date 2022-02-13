3 killed, 16-year-old girl among 5 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Three people were killed and a 16-year-old girl was among five others wounded in shootings in Chicago from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

– Two people were killed in separate attacks Saturday evening in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 6:40 p.m., a 45-year-old man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. At the same time, another male, whose age was unknown, was found in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

– A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in South Austin on the West Side. The man, 21, was on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of West Madison Street about 5:25 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

– A 16-year-old girl was wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. The girl was walking on the sidewalk about 11:05 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Gilbert Court when a male she knew fired shots, striking her in the leg, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

– A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in Golden Gate on the Far South Side. The man, 35, was standing on a sidewalk in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue about 10:55 p.m. when he was struck in the leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken by a friend to Roseland Community Hospital and was transferred to Christ, where he was in critical condition, police said.

At least three others were wounded in citywide shootings over the weekend.

Three people were killed and five teens were among 22 others wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend .

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)