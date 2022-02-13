ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Pulls down 20 boards in win

Nurkic closed Saturday's 112-103 win over the Knicks with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds and six assists...

Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (23-34) AT MILWAUKEE BUCKS (35-22) Monday, February 14 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Fiserv Forum. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Por.) LAST MILWAUKEE WIN: 137-108, 2/5/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Mil.) SERIES NOTES. • Monday's game is the second and final matchup between Milwaukee...
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Say Hello to Josh Hart with Victory over Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers looked like they were going to lose convincingly to Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The announcers believed it. The crowd believed it. Heck, the Knicks believed it. With some justification too, being up 23 in the third period. But the Blazers had other ideas. Anfernee Simons and a cast of trade-deadline pick-ups lifted Portland out of the dumps and sent them shooting to a 112-103 victory.
Anfernee Simons
Josh Hart
Celtics news & rumors: Daniel Theis a ‘savvy’ addition; No on Robin Lopez

While the NBA Trade Deadline was underwhelming for some Boston Celtics fans, it was a quite productive one for Brad Stevens, who feels he made his team better. Along with the acquisition of Derrick White, who already made his mark on the team with an impressive debut against the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics are bringing back big man Daniel Theis who they acquired in the deal for Dennis Schröder.
Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
Knicks’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks, once the talk of the town, are back to being the constant disappointment that their fans have come to expect. The energy around Madison Square Garden has been dead for a while now. The chance to rejuvenate it is now gone, too. It was obvious that...
New York Knicks
Oregon men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament hopes dealt devastating blow with disastrous loss to Cal

EUGENE — Oregon’s NCAA Tournament hopes, which got a massive boost amid 10 wins in 11 games, took what will likely be a fatal blow at the hands of hapless Cal. The Ducks were handed an albatross of epic proportions by a Golden Bears team they had beaten nine straight times and that only snapped a 10-game losing streak on Wednesday against a dreadful and undermanned Oregon State.
EUGENE, OR
Buyout Candidates for the Knicks to Replace Kemba Walker

With several players becoming buyout candidates following the trade deadline, the Knicks ought to look into one to replace Kemba Walker. Well, the NBA trade deadline came and went, and the New York Knicks made the decision to stick with the team they have. Aside from the exchange for Cam Reddish more than a month ago, the Knicks front office decided that the best path forward was with the roster at hand. However, they did not dismiss the chance to upgrade when necessary.
