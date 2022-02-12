ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fact Check-Screenshot of CNN news report about Biden and Russia has been digitally altered

By Reuters Fact Check
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

A screenshot of a CNN news report on Russian President Vladimir Putin has been digitally altered to include a chyron reading: “Sources: Putin to delay invasion until Biden delivers weapons to Ukraine for Russia to capture”.

An example of the screenshot can be seen on Twitter here , carrying the caption “Actual CNN headline”. The tweet prompted an amused reaction from many users, but also left some seemingly confused. "Legit not sure if this actually IS a headline or not," reads one response.

The screenshot is a doctored image from a real CNN “At This Hour” news report, originally broadcast on Mar. 30, 2017. In it, anchor Kate Bolduan reports that President Putin categorized as “lies” the allegations regarding Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential elections.

The original chyron reads: “Putin: ‘Read my lips: no’, we didn’t interfere in election”. The full report can be seen here .

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the screenshot was fabricated.

There is no news report claiming that President Putin will delay the invasion of Ukraine until U.S. President Joe Biden delivers nuclear weapons for them to be captured. Reuters reported on Feb. 12, 2022 (here) that Biden was due to speak with Putin later that day in another effort at averting hostilities.

Reuters also reported (here) that Moscow had denied any plans to invade Ukraine. The U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of most employees at its embassy in Kyiv in response to a Russian buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders.

VERDICT

Digitally altered. A screenshot from a CNN news report with the chyron: “Sources: Putin to delay invasion until Biden delivers weapons to Ukraine for Russia to capture” has been doctored.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .

Reuters

Reuters

