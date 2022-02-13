ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man accused of slitting woman’s throat after she let him into her home to shower

By Ryan Bittan, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man named Eric Jones who is accused of cutting a woman’s throat inside her residence in what appears to be a random attack.

The investigation started just before 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 6 when officers responded to 850 South West Temple Street after receiving information about a woman bleeding heavily.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery. Doctors upgraded the victim’s condition to critical but stable.

The victim told SLCPD she let Jones, who she described as being homeless, inside her home so he could shower.

At around 1 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers located Jones and later booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated assault.

No additional information on this case is being released at this time. There are no further updates available on the victim’s condition.

WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized during Indiana traffic stop

ELKHART CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Police detail the events that lead to the arrest of two New York residents and the seizure of several pounds of marijuana. Sunday night around 10:30, Indiana State Police tell us a trooper stopped a silver Ford Escape on the Indiana Toll Road after witnessing the driver commit a […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD investigates yet another armed robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday morning, an Owensboro Quality Convenience was target of yet another armed robbery in the city. Eyewitness News reported Saturday on the trend of robberies happening in the area. Sunday’s hold-up makes for the fourth armed robbery in Owensboro in eight days. Owensboro Police tell us a tall white man wearing […]
OWENSBORO, KY
