Health

Inflammaging: aging is mostly about inflammatory health issues—enough to make aging, itself, a disease

By special.to
L'Observateur
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, DC — As we age we become more susceptible to inflammatory diseases such as Rheumatoid arthritis. Thus a new moniker for the process of growing old has emerged – inflammaging. It makes sense once you consider that the majority of age-related diseases have an inflammatory origin and that aging, itself,...

www.lobservateur.com

fox26houston.com

Doctor reverses autoimmune disease with diet

HOUSTON - A doctor reversed her own disease through diet and nutrition, and now she is helping patients across the country do the same. She says they're tossing-out medications and replacing them with fruits and vegetables. Dr. Brooke Goldner is a busy mom, best-selling author, and on a mission to...
HOUSTON, TX
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the cause of inflammatory bowel disease

Chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is becoming increasingly widespread. Until now, however, the underlying causes of the inflammation responses were unclear. In a new study from the Technical University of Munich, researchers found a mechanism that triggers a problematic interaction between intestinal bacteria and cells in the intestinal mucus layer in XLP2, a condition associated with IBD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
State
Washington State
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases like arthritis

An international research team has established a link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis. The team led by Éric Boilard of Université Laval has discovered that a protein naturally present in the gut acts on the microbiota and causes the formation of molecules that exacerbate the symptoms of these diseases. The details of this finding are published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation—Insight.
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Vitamin D protects against autoimmune diseases

In a new study, investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, had a significantly lower rate of autoimmune diseases — such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease, and psoriasis — than people who took a placebo.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
danspapers.com

Heart Disease Warning Signs & Heart Health Tips for Women

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, our attention is turned toward matters of the heart — but not the most important one. While romance is important, heart health is a vital aspect of overall wellness and is woefully overlooked, especially among females. Many women don’t know the symptoms of heart disease when they appear, because they’re different and more subtle than the symptoms commonly recognized in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Midland Daily News

MyMichigan Health: COVID-19 and its effects on the heart

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our health care industry and on people across the globe. Millions of people of all ages and walks of life have been infected. It is common for patients who have been hospitalized for COVID infection to have some type of cardiovascular complaint or issue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Are dead bacteria behind long-term Lyme disease symptoms?

Researchers have discovered that remnants of B. burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, may contribute to inflammation in both the central and peripheral nervous systems. These remnants are significantly more inflammatory than live, intact bacteria, the researchers report. The results appear in Scientific Reports. Even after antibiotic treatment, some...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Is There a Cure for Aging?

Heart disease. Cancer. Diabetes. Dementia. Researchers spend billions of dollars every year trying to eradicate these medical scourges. Yet even if we discover cures to these and all other chronic conditions, it won't change our ultimate prognosis: death. "That's because you haven't stopped aging," says Jay Olshansky, PhD, a professor...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Post and Courier

Aging for Amateurs: A little about mental health in the time of COVID

We are entering the third year of dealing with the COVID pandemic, and I say “we” because it really is you and me. We are all living with at least some level of chronic stress due just to our being alive at this time. Questions swirl through our minds — what will come after the omicron variant? Did I just get exposed at the grocery store? Should I get the next booster? Is this just the start of a whole host of new diseases? You get the picture.
MENTAL HEALTH
getthegloss.com

Brain health: are you age-proofing your brain as much as your body?

You may spend time keeping your body, face and even your gut in top condition, but are you also futureproofing your brain? Our experts reveal how to boost your brain health so that what you do now helps you stay sharper for longer. We all know the importance of looking...
HEALTH
mibluesperspectives.com

After Surviving a Stroke at Age 26, Woman Emphasizes Heart Health at Every Age

At the age of 26, Georgia Leventis-Molina could not believe she had a stroke and would need open heart surgery. She led a busy, active life in Kalamazoo – attending classes, newly married, being a mom to her 10-year-old stepson and logging 13,000 steps a day as a server in the hospitality industry. She had been a vegetarian since the sixth grade, and loved to snowboard, golf and walk dogs – and had never needed to go to the hospital before.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seeking Alpha

Longeveron: Speculative Biotech Worth A Look On Rare Disease, Aging, And Alzheimer's Focuses

Longeveron obtained Rare Pediatric Designation of Lomecel-B for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Longeveron (LGVN) is worth a look as a speculative biotech. While it has not yet established proof of concept, it has massive potential based on the indications it is going after. The two big indications that are large markets would be Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Aging Frailty population. A rare disease that it is going after, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), needs a newly approved treatment option. The big indications are nice, but I would root for this biotech just for the fact that it holds potential to help babies who are born with HLHS. I view this as risky speculative play, because it is in the camp of stem cell treatments. There is so much potential with a biotech that can successfully develop a treatment for patients with various types of diseases. Currently approved stem cell treatments focus on blood cancers and other blood related disorders. There are many hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) treatments that have been approved. There are 1,300 trials underway to target other diseases like: Diabetes, Multiple-Sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune disorders. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) found in abundance in cord tissue and placental tissue are approved in the European Union, Canada and Australia. However, the FDA has not yet approved MSCs for use against diseases. With Longeveron having a pipeline targeting multiple indications, I believe it offers a great speculative biotech play. Not only that, but the stock squeezed to a high of $42.30 per share on the back of rare Pediatric Designation from the FDA for HLHS. If the biotech can deliver on solid clinical data for any one of these indications, then shareholders can be rewarded. The stock currently trades at around $6.72 per share, which makes it far more attractive now as a speculative play as opposed to several months ago.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Dietary Recommendations for Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases

This interview is a translation of a video blog posted on Medscape France. It has been edited for clarity. Which diet should we recommend to patients with rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or psoriatic arthritis? Weight loss, omega-3 supplements, the Mediterranean diet? What about exclusion diets? Jérémie Sellam, MD, PhD, from Saint-Antoine Hospital in Paris, summarizes the key points of the first set of dietary recommendations of the French Society for Rheumatology.
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

These people can age with better mental health

In a new study from the University of Maine, researchers found people with high levels of “trait mindfulness,” or a person’s innate ability to pay attention to the present moment without judgment showed greater well-being and mental health. Mindful adults also demonstrated more mental resilience to stressful...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Trick for Old Drug: Protecting Against COVID-19 Lung Damage and Blood Clots

An FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs, according to a preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
phillyvoice.com

Taking Vitamin D and fish oil can help lower older adults risk of autoimmune disease, study finds

Older adults who are looking to protect themselves from developing an autoimmune disorder may be able to do so by regularly taking vitamin D and omega-3 fish oil supplements. A new study published Wednesday in the medical journal BMJ found that taking certain dietary supplements on a daily basis could help prevent adults ages 50 and up from developing conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, thyroid diseases and polymyalgia rheumatica.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know

Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
CANCER

