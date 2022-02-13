One dead and one injured in shooting near Martin Luther King Parkway

(Kali9/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO reports two people were shot Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting that took place at the intersection of N. Canal St. and W. 21st St., which is near MLK Parkway.

Upon arrival, JSO located a deceased individual and someone with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The injured individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe this incident to be a drive-by shooting, but the case is still under investigation.

No suspects have yet been identified or apprehended.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor the story and keep you updated as events unfold.

