ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

One dead and one injured in shooting near Martin Luther King Parkway

By Allison Matthews
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhizH_0eDKtR6w00
(Kali9/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO reports two people were shot Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting that took place at the intersection of N. Canal St. and W. 21st St., which is near MLK Parkway.

Upon arrival, JSO located a deceased individual and someone with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The injured individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe this incident to be a drive-by shooting, but the case is still under investigation.

No suspects have yet been identified or apprehended.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor the story and keep you updated as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy