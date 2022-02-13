Clemson Tigers in Super Bowl LVI: Higgins, Reader Look to Lead Bengals Against Rams

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals means at least one Clemson Tiger will claim the NFL's championship on Sunday night.

One of the biggest sporting events of the year features former Tigers Tee Higgins, D.J. Reader, Jackson Carman (all Bengals) and Tremayne Anchrum (Rams) in the most important game of their lives. There's a good chance that somebody with Clemson ties will make an impact in this game.

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Betting line: Rams -4, total 48.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

How they got here

Cincinnati Bengals: The fourth-seeded AFC champion has had to get past the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs to reach the Super Bowl. The Bengals won the latter two games as the road team and rallied from an 18-point deficit at Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago to beat the defending AFC champs 27-24 in overtime.

Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati relies also relies on running back Joe Mixon along with Higgins and rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase in the passing game. The defense has played better than expected, allowing 19.7 points per game in the three playoff wins.

4 minutes ago

D.J. Reader on Bengals Super Bowl Loss to Rams: 'We Don't Celebrate Moral Victories'

Former Clemson defensive tackle D.J. Reader talks about the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Higgins Gives Bengals his All in Super Bowl Loss

The former Clemson wide receiver finished the game with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Former Clemson Tiger Earns Super Bowl Ring with Los Angles Rams

Former Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr. earned his first Super Bowl championship on Sunday evening, as his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams: The NFC champion knocked off the Arizona Cardinals at home in the wild-card round before just getting by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by three points, despite a rough fourth quarter that allowed the defending Super Bowl champs to get back into the game. The Rams then vanquished divisional rival San Francisco 49ers for the first time this season 20-17 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second time in the coach Sean McVay era.

Former Georgia star and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking for his first NFL title in his 13th season in the league. He's a big part of one of the most talented teams in the league, and he throws to Cooper Kupp, who had the best season of any receiver in 2021. The defense is led by stars Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

Former Clemson players

Tee Higgins: The receiver is coming off his best game of the playoffs. With tight end C.J. Uzomah out with an injury and Chase blanketed in coverage, Higgins caught six passes for 103 yards in the win over the Chiefs. In just his second season as a pro, Higgins is a major part of this passing attack and produced his first 1,000-yard season.

The former Clemson defensive tackle has produced 11 tackles and two tackles for a loss in three playoff games this season. He had a stellar game against the Chiefs, helping stop the run and clogging up the middle so QB Patrick Mahomes had nowhere to go. The six-year pro will be on the field a lot against a good Rams rushing attack.

Jackson Carman: The rookie who played left tackle at Clemson has found a role coming off the bench at right guard. Carman played 51% of the offensive snaps against the Chiefs and could see action in the Super Bowl.

Tremayne Anchrum: The former Clemson offensive lineman has spent this season as a reserve and has yet to play a game in his second year with the Rams.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!