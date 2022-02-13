ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.

This is, of course, a hilarious take on this classic tweet:

No one has ever said that LeBron James isn't a scorer. (I mean, Skip Bayless probably has, but that doesn't count.) The fewest points LeBron ever averaged in a season was 20.9 as a rookie. He led the league in scoring in '07-'08. He's scored the second most points in regular season history. So I guess what I'm saying is... Nick Wright is right. Anyone who thinks LeBron James isn't a scorer has finally been poven wrong. Even if they don't exist.

Stacey Cofer
1d ago

James can score but he will never be greater than Jordan or Kobe because he doesn't guard the best player on the opposing team. Kobe would guard Iverson and best scorer but LeBron tends to just score.

