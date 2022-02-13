QOTD: What’s The Most Pointless Feature In Modern Cars?

This car was able to devastate a modern Challenger Scat Pack with little more than a higher gear ratio and a whole lot of skill. The Dodge Coronet is one of America's favorite classic cars because of its reputation for being one of Dodge's first muscle cars as the predecessor to the Challenger. This legendary status was earned over decades of kicking tail and taking names on the drag strip. While many Mopar fans originally went for the 440 ci V8, some extraordinary car enthusiasts had the chance to equip the famous 426 ci Hemi V8 engine. That powerhouse was underrated at just 426 horsepower, but it has been proven to push out nearly 500 horsepower on the dyno. Without a doubt, this powerhouse was a masterpiece of '60s technological innovation which eventually came to a sad end with the oil crisis and increasing rarity of materials. Of course, we all know what happened next when the Chrysler Hemi was revived and used in modern cars like the Charger and Challengers. This has left many enthusiasts wondering which of the two eras of the Hemi V8 is better. Today, we will find the answer.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO