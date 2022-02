As millions of viewers around the world are tuning in to watch the best of the best compete in the Winter Games in China a cadre of hard-working photojournalists is working tirelessly to capture every pivotal moment. We’ve rounded up a group of leading photographers and videographers who are posting some incredible images from the ice and snow. Follow their accounts to see which events at the Games they cover next. Tag your own shot-with-Sony posts with #BeAlpha and follow @sonyalpha for your daily dose of Sony photo inspiration.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 DAYS AGO