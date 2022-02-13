ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qf3cM_0eDKsIag00

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge early Sunday, trying to end one of the main demonstrations that have broken out across Canada and the world against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest border crossing to the U.S. Television images showed officers detaining protesters.

Only two pickup trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road to the bridge before police moved in. Afterward, police barricades remained and it was not immediately clear when the bridge might be opened.

Police on Saturday had persuaded demonstrators to move their pickup trucks and others cars that they used at the entrance to the crossing that sees 25% of all trade between the two countries, though it remained closed.

California port chief urges transformation of supply chain

In the capital, Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators. The city has seen that on past weekends, and loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January.

The protests at the bridge, in Ottawa and elsewhere have reverberated outside the country, with similarly inspired convoys in France , New Zealand and the Netherlands, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

An ex-Cabinet minister in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government took the unusual step of calling out her former federal colleagues as well as the province and city for not putting an end to the protests.

“Amazingly, this isn’t just Ottawa. It’s the nation’s capital,” Catherine McKenna tweeted. “But no one — not the city, the province or the federal government can seem to get their act together to end this illegal occupation. It’s appalling. … Just get your act together. Now.”

Trudeau has so far rejected calls to use the military, but had said that “all options are on the table” to end the protests that have affected the economy on both sides of the border. Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

Ottawa police said in a statement late Saturday that a joint command center had now been set up together with the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They said that would beef up enforcement capabilities that had been limited by “safety concerns — arising from aggressive, illegal behavior by many demonstrators — limited police enforcement capabilities.”

Police earlier issued a statement calling the protest an unlawful occupation and saying they were waiting for reinforcements before implementing a plan to end the demonstrations.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency last week for the capital, where hundreds of trucks remained in front of the Parliament Buildings and demonstrators have set up portable toilets outside the prime minister’s office where Trudeau’s motorcade usually parks.

Even after protesters’ vehicles were removed early Saturday, hundreds more arrived to bolster the crowd and settled into a faceoff with police about two blocks away, waving flags and yelling. While there were no visible physical confrontations, the crowd still controlled the road to the bridge.

On Friday, a judge ordered an end to the blockade of mostly pickup trucks and cars, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to one year in jail for anyone illegally blocking roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.

How a Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact Americans economically

With the bridge closed, auto plants on both sides have been forced to shut down or reduce production. The standoff came at a time when the industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

In Ottawa, 31-year-old Stephanie Ravensbergen said she turned out to support her aunt and uncle who have parked their semi in the streets since the beginning of the protest. She opposes vaccine and mask requirements, and said it’s important for schoolchildren to be able see their friends’ faces and emotions.

“We want the right to choose,” Ravensbergen said. “We want the right to be able to do what everybody else can do.”

On the other side of the country, protesters disrupted operations at another border crossing between Surrey, British Columbia, and Blaine, Washington, but officials said it was not blocked. A border crossings in Alberta remained shut down as well.

While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada’s public health measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter there than in the U.S., but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Trudeau ruled out using the military and said Monday that the emergency measures “will […]
PROTESTS
FOX40

2 things you can legally throw out of a car in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things you can legally throw out of a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
Complex

Black Parliamentarians Condemn ‘White Supremacist’ Convoy Protests in Canada

The Parliamentary Black Caucus—the group made up of parliamentarians from Canada’s Senate and House of Commons—has released a statement on the ongoing ‘Freedom convoy’ protest in Ottawa, stating the event is an opportunity for white supremacists to parade their views in public. “Some protestors brought...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Catherine Mckenna
Boston Globe

Canada moves to open blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa truckers won’t budge

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian law enforcement officials said Sunday that they were preparing to reopen a major international bridge that had been blockaded by protesters for almost a week, raising hopes for industries, especially auto manufacturing, slowed to a near standstill by the unrest. But at the footstep of Parliament some 500 miles to the northeast, they appeared powerless to quell the near-chaos.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police#Protest#Economy#Ap#Canadian
POLITICO

Ottawa pleads to Trudeau for reinforcements to end convoy's occupation

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa authorities pleaded for police reinforcements Monday to further loosen the trucker convoy protest’s grip on the heart of Canada’s capital city as the siege stretched into its 11th day. “There is a level of sustainability, financial capability, determined commitment,” Ottawa Police Chief Peter...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Big Country News

Canadian Police Clear Vehicles on US-Canadian Border Bridge, Blocking Major Trade Route

WINDSOR, Ontario — The vehicles are gone but protesters lingered at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, keeping it closed for a fifth day. The number of demonstrators on foot continued to grow as they were joined by new ones through the morning and early afternoon. What began as several dozen grew to several hundred, nearly the size of the Canadian police on scene.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police clear way to key US-Canada bridge, but still closed

WINDSOR, Ontario — (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.
NFL
Washington Examiner

Ottawa truckers and supporters staying despite threats of arrest and bridge blockade clearing

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Fist-bumping their way down Ottawa's slushy streets, supporters of the truckers' protest who showed up in Canada's capital city Saturday pushed back on threats made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, denounced aggressive action taken against supporters in Windsor, Ontario, and vowed to keep bringing supplies to truckers who have been stationed near Parliament Hill for more than two weeks.
PROTESTS
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy