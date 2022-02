Being able to be back singing on stage has meant more than just “getting into the swing of it again” for Gregory Porter. “It’s been very emotional,” the Grammy Award-winning jazz and soul singer says by phone from his home in Bakersfield, Calif., where he resides with his wife Victoria and their sons, aged eight and six months. “It’s a renewal of a whole bunch of things, not just communicating with the audience again. I’m quite an emotional singer — emotional person, period — and now it’s about, ‘What is it you can say that means something more now than it did before all this stuff went down, before people died, before isolation, separation, that kind of thing?’

