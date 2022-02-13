ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

By Matt Adams, Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer, Chris Hagan
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntIty_0eDKsE3m00

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the Rams and Bengals just hours away.

Chris Hagan hosts a special two-hour game day stream of “Big Game Bound” live from SoFi Stadium.

Nexstar’s correspondents on the ground in Los Angeles will join Chris with stories of their Super Bowl experience throughout the week.

Plus, two legends from each team will join Jarrett Payton with their breakdowns of tonight’s big game.

