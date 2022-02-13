ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hogan: CDC 'far behind' on updating mask guidelines

 1 day ago

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tells CNN's Jake Tapper there's "nearly universal, bipartisan support" in the US for beginning to ease covid restrictions and "finding a way to live with" the virus.

