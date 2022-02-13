Hogan: CDC 'far behind' on updating mask guidelines

Related
In longshot move, Del. Cox seeks to impeach Gov. Hogan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Del. Daniel L. Cox (R-Frederick), the GOP candidate for governor who is running with the support of former President Trump, is seeking to impeach Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R).
Republican state delegate wants to impeach Governor Larry Hogan
A Republican lawmaker who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his run for governor of Maryland introduced a resolution on Thursday to impeach popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, accusing him of “malfeasance in office.”
As states plan to lift school mask mandates, CDC remains vague on updating its guidance
As many states see declines in their daily Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates, some have moved forward with plans to lift a significant mitigation measure: mask mandates in schools. The moves go against guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the agency has remained mum...
Head of CDC stands by agency's mask guidelines as hospitalization rates nationwide remain high
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is standing by the agency's mask guidelines, despite the positive trends and a growing number of states ending their mask mandates.
As some states drop mask mandates, CDC keeps guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's sticking by its masking guidance, despite a wave of blue states announcing plans to roll back their mandates.
Nevada lifts mask mandate as more US states ease Covid restrictions – as it happened
Governor Steve Sisolak rescinds state’s mask mandate immediately – follow all the day’s politics news
CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry. In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:. “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,...
CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky on the latest COVID-19 guidelines
It’s the early weeks of Year Three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following a surge caused by the omicron variant, the pandemic numbers in America are once again heading in the right direction. New cases and hospitalizations are down. The New York Times reports that since the pandemic began in January 2020, at least 1 in 4 people who live in the United States have been infected.
CDC releases new COVID guidelines for cruise industry
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its COVID-19 guidance for cruise ship travel. In an update published Feb. 9, the agency clarified the modifications of its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters and added criteria for how the CDC determines the level for the cruise ship COVID-19 Travel Health Notice.
Gov. Hogan plans to lean on state school authorities to relax mask guidelines
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he plans to lean on state education authorities to loosen up mask requirements in schools, rather than influencing policy through an executive order. The governor made his intentions known Tuesday as he announced dramatic drops in covid cases and a 95%...
Explained: Pandemic vs endemic and the most recent CDC guidelines
As the second semester at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse begins, questions regarding COVID-19 regulations continue to arise. UWL continues to follow CDC guidelines and regulations this semester. Over the past year, UWL has worked to keep students and faculty protected from the COVID-19 virus by implementing mask mandates, vaccine...
Republicans challenge CDC coronavirus mask, school guidelines for children
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are challenging Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus guidelines for children, saying the ongoing mask and school restrictions are harming kids and "jeopardize an entire generation’s development." Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., led a letter to CDC Director...
Governor Hogan Aims To Remove Masks In The Classroom
Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
D.C., Maryland Join Others in Easing COVID Restrictions
(Reuters) -Washington, D.C. will no longer require people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Monday that the city...
Hogan Calls To End School Mask Requirement
ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the State Board of Education to stop requiring face coverings in schools. In a letter to the board’s president, Hogan cited the state’s improving health metrics, as well as the widespread availability of vaccines for school-age children. Hogan also wrote that a growing number of medical professionals, parents, and state officials of both parties throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements. Hogan sent the letter on the same day he announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have fallen below 1,000.
Hogan Talks Up Presidential Interest On Sunday Morning Show
ANNAPOLIS, MD - AUGUST 05: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference on the state's Covid-19 situation, at the Maryland State Capitol on August 5, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, Governor Hogan announced that state employees working in congregate living facilities must show proof of vaccination by September 1. He also called on the private operators of 227 nursing homes in Maryland to take similar steps. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: School Mask Mandate Ruling, New CDC Booster Guidance
Responses from school districts across the state have varied following a judge's ruling on mask mandates, with some choosing to cancel classes, others turning to remote learning and some lifting mandates for now. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance on booster shots for...
CDC still recommends universal masking
(NEXSTAR) – In most parts of the country, you are no longer required to wear a mask in public. Even more states and counties have announced plans to lift mask mandates in the next week. But even where you’re not required to wear a mask, should you?. The...
Maryland lawmakers target Gov. Hogan’s self-destructing messages
Several Maryland Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to curtail Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s use of messages that self-destruct in 24 hours, or at least bring them further to light. They say it was sparked by recent revelations about the governor’s use of the app Wickr to communicate about a range of public issues with top aides and other state employees.
