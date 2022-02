LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Lance Ware took a break from basketball last summer and tried his hand at boxing. More than the physical aspect, Ware wanted to improve his footspeed. “That was definitely why I took those classes,” Ware said Monday. “Boxing is great for your footspeed, your agility. You use movements that you haven’t used in basketball, using muscles that you haven’t used. The first three times I went to the classes the next day I was super, super sore, like nothing I’d ever experienced. It’s an overall great workout.”

