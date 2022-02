Farewell to Ben Simmons. Mr 25. Mr. Triple-Double. The Fresh Prince. The guy who was supposed to be the Robin to Joel Embiid’s Batman. It is a goodbye that is long overdue but one that should not have ended this way. One of the foundational pieces of “The Process” and the second star that catapulted the Sixers into contenders, Ben Simmons is certainly not the worst draft pick in recent Sixers history but absolutely will go down as the most hated.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO