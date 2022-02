'Future Ready Oregon' is designed to fill the gaps in trained workers and address racial inequities in the workplace.We think the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown have hit on a good strategy for the short legislative session that began today: focusing on three sectors of our economy most in need of skilled workers and money allocated to help fill those gaps. Plus, a focus on addressing historical and deeply embedded inequities in the workforce that have perpetuated the cycle of poverty for underserved communities. This seems like a recipe for success. In even-numbered years, the Legislature only meets for...

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO