Linden, NJ

24-year-old N.J. man dies after hitting guardrail and tree on parkway, police say

By Vashti Harris
 1 day ago
A 24-year-old Linden man died in an early Sunday morning crash after hitting a guardrail and tree on the Garden State Parkway in...

Comments / 21

Petch#3
1d ago

So young. 😔 Everyone needs to slow down.I drive 676 & 42 all the time and vehicles fly by me going 80-85 mph in a 65 zone. Matter of fact there was a rolled over pickup and another vehicle about a mile away from an entrance. It'd just happened so no one was out of the vehicles yet. They probably had to use the JAWS to get at least the ppl in the truck rescued. It looked nasty! Slow Down!

Margaret Heekin
1d ago

Oh No.Another young guy lost.My condolences to the friends, family and rescuers who had to see this tragedy.For the love of life and limb,please please drive defensively and don't take chances. it can be the last decision you make.

SassyOne ?
1d ago

May he RIP 🙏🏾.. Slow down folks and never drive when you're tired. It seems he fell asleep. My condolences to his family and friends.

School bus driver made illegal U-turn, crashed into truck, police say

Several students suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon after a school bus driver made an illegal U-turn and was hit by a truck on a Middle Township roadway, police said. The bus driver made the illegal turn around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 657 and County Road 646 and was struck by a tractor trailer that was traveling north on County Road 657, according to a statement from the Middle Township Police Department.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Off duty N.J. sheriff’s officer dies in single car crash, police say

An off-duty Ocean County Sheriff’s officer died early Monday morning after he crashed his car into a brick wall in Lakewood, police said. Officers responded to a single-car crash at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Shorrock Street and Dumbarton Drive near the township’s border with Brick, according to a statement from the Lakewood Police Department.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Crash at N.J. intersection leaves woman dead, investigators say

One woman died early Sunday morning after she was involved in a crash at a Marlboro intersection, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. A Cadillac XT5 was driving south on Route 9 at 2:22 a.m. when it collided with a Nissan Altima at the highway’s southbound intersection with Route 520, the office said. The Altima then hit a telephone pole and the driver of the car, who was not identified Monday, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m., authorities said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Man arrested on gun charge related to 2021 Jersey City fatal shooting

A man involved in a shootout last May that left one person dead has been arrested. Rashawn Harrison, 28, of Jersey City, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun related to the fatal shooting of Stebbin Drew on May 14, 2021, when he was arrested by members of United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force Friday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
