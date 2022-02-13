24-year-old N.J. man dies after hitting guardrail and tree on parkway, police say

One woman died early Sunday morning after she was involved in a crash at a Marlboro intersection, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. A Cadillac XT5 was driving south on Route 9 at 2:22 a.m. when it collided with a Nissan Altima at the highway’s southbound intersection with Route 520, the office said. The Altima then hit a telephone pole and the driver of the car, who was not identified Monday, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m., authorities said.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO