Before kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, a first-of-its-kind flyover soared over SoFi Stadium. It will be Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, and Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Bengals, who will be the stars out on the field on Sunday. But prior to the game, there were five stars up in the sky. In what is being called the Air Force Heritage Flight, five aircraft were part of an incredible formation flight over the stadium in Inglewood right as the national anthem came to an end. The five aircraft represent the Air Force’s 75 years as a service branch.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO