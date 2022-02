There were only two NBA games on Sunday as the league understandably didn’t want to go head-to-head against the Super Bowl. While that didn’t leave us with many options to choose from, I wanted to at least have some NBA action before partaking in the Big Game festivities. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for us as the Pacers narrowly missed covering the spread by 2.5 points. We’ll need to have a short memory after that disappointing loss, and hopefully, we can get back in the win column on Monday.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO