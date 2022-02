Each year, more than 200,000 service members transition out of the U.S. military and into civilian life, whether through retirement or simply reaching the end of their term of service. Many of these men and women will choose to join the civilian workforce, where the training they received during their military service will prove invaluable in their new careers. In fact, many employers value the leadership skills, teamwork and commitment to achieving the goal that veterans practiced daily during their time in uniform.

