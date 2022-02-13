ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals

By Adam Schrader
 1 day ago
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The undefeated U.S. men's hockey team beat Germany 3-2 during its final match of the preliminary round during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, earning the top seed for the quarterfinals.

"TOP SPOT IN GROUP A," the team celebrated in a tweet after the match.

The intense match started with a quick goal from Patrick Hager of Germany just two minutes into the first period, before a series of penalties to both teams for slashing and holding.

Steven Kampfer scored the first goal for Team USA with assists from Andy Miele and Brian O'Neill, tying up the match before the end of the first period.

Matt Knies scored the second goal of the match for Team USA with assists from Nick Abriuzzese and Aaron Ness nearly five minutes into the second period, giving the U.S. a lead over Germany.

The score remained 2-1 through the end of the second period, which also saw a series of penalties to both teams for tripping and cross-checking. Nathan Smith scored the final goal for the U.S. just two minutes into the third period with Tom Kuhnhackl of Germany scoring the team's second goal just minutes before the end of the match.

Germany made 29 saves during the match after 32 shots on goal from the U.S. while Team USA made 24 saves after 26 shots on goal from Germany.

The U.S. defeated rival Canada 4-2 during the team's second match of the preliminary round on Saturday, marking the first win for Team USA over Canada in since the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Team USA defeated China 8-0 in its opening game of the preliminary round on Friday. Canada, the second-placed team in Group A, played against China during a match on Sunday and defeated the Olympic host 5-0.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from men's hockey

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

