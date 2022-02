The 40th Annual Manassas-Bull Run Christmas Bird Count on December 21, 2021 was conducted for the 2nd year following special Covid-19 protocols. The participant count was 101 field observers plus 3 feeder watchers as a limited number of new volunteers joined the count. We managed to safely count nearly 34,000 birds which is 11,500 more than last year, thanks in great part to over 10,000 Common Grackles. These grackles were observed on just a few routes, but those who saw them won’t soon forget the spectacle of birds massing together in loud, tight flocks at ground level and up to the treetops swirling like tornadoes. The overall species count was 78 which is the average for the life of this count. We again had to forego our traditional lunch in Ellanor C. Lawrence Park due to the pandemic. The birding conditions were favorable in that it stopped drizzling by about 7:40 AM and remained in the low 40s with light winds under an overcast sky.

