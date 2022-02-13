ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bryan Station’s Jahvon Frazier gets pin for region championship

Lexington Herald-Leader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Station's Jahvon Frazier talks about his victory...

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State runs away from Morehead State 72-58

MOREHEAD, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team had little trouble with Morehead State Saturday, as the Racers picked up a 72-58 win at Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky. Murray State doubled up the Eagles in the first quarter and led 20-10 at the end of the period. In...
MOREHEAD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Defenders#Combat
Roanoke Times

Fleming's Henderson, PH's Robertson win Region 5D wrestling championships

FREDERICKSBURG -- William Fleming's Jacob Henderson and Patrick Henry's Traquan Robertson claimed individual championships Saturday in the Region 5D wrestling tournament at Riverbend High School. Henderson extended his unbeaten season to 33-0 with a 7-1 decision over Riverbend's Lennon Soaper in the 170-pound final. Henderson recorded two pins and a...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Before it exits OVC, Murray State gets a final win over Morehead State

On a last-of-its-kind Ohio Valley Conference day, it was Murray State who laughed last and loudest. Or maybe more accurately, it was the Racers who can now exult in celebration for temporary eternity. The 177th all-time meeting between the Morehead State and Murray State men’s basketball programs on Saturday in...
MOREHEAD, KY
ecc.edu

Swimming and Diving Compete in Region III District Championships

Rochester, NY- The Erie men's and women's swimming and diving teams competed in the Region III Northeast District Championships over the weekend. Highlights of the weekend include freshman Tyler Landon placing first in the 200 Backstroke (2:10:86). Landon also finished second in the 100 Backstroke (1:01.17), second in the 1000 Free (11.33.87) and third in the 100 IM (1:02.61)
ORCHARD PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Click2Houston.com

Foster girls win 1st regional championship

Richmond Foster wrestling added another layer of program-building Saturday afternoon, as the Falcons won the first girls regional championship in program history at the Region III-5A meet at Anna High School. For third-year coach Scott Kimball, who was named the Region III-5A Coach of the Year, it’s a huge step...
CYPRESS, TX
wymt.com

Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County Athletic Director Bobby Bowling has died. Bowling was a 2000 graduate of Owsley County High School. He served as head coach of the Lady Owls and as interim head coach of the boys’ basketball team before taking over as athletic director. Bowling previously...
BOONEVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 48 Livingston Central 24

Caldwell County’s girls beat Livingston Central for the second time in three tries, knocking off the Lady Cardinals 48-24 Monday night in Princeton. Livingston beat Caldwell in the All A Classic earlier this season, but the Lady Tigers came back to win in Smithland before taking the tiebreaker on Monday.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy