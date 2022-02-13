ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowboarder Ayumu Hirano ‘angry’ over 2022 Olympics judging controversy

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 1 day ago

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, who won gold in the 2022 Olympics men’s halfpipe competition is now speaking out against the process that nearly let him down in a huge way and led to a judging controversy in his event.

Hirano wowed the crowd on his second run of the halfpipe final, laying down a triple cork for the first time in Olympic history and following it up with a series of dazzling tricks. NBC broadcaster Todd Richards called it the best run in the history of the event, but was stunned to see the judges only award Hirano a 91.75, not even good enough for first place.

“As far as I’m concerned, the judges just grenaded all their credibility,” Richards said at the time.

Hirano laid down an even more spectacular run on his third attempt, securing a 96 and the gold medal. However, his second run still revealed a major flaw in the process, and the 23-year-old acknowledged that he was “angry” about how the event went down.

“We want to have sound standards and I think we should look into exactly what the judges were looking at,” Hirano told AFP. “For the athletes, they’re putting their lives on the line, they’re giving it their all. So for the riders, I think some steps need to be taken to address this issue regarding the judges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeS0a_0eDKpmq900
Ayumu Hirano of Team Japan won the gold medal in the snowboarding event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFbtM_0eDKpmq900
Ayumu Hirano of Japan performs a trick during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final.

In addition, Hirano called for a “more robust system” for judging halfpipe tricks, and claimed that judging standards are “not established yet.”

Follow all the 2022 Olympics action

“The wow factor, how you can touch people through your performance, that’s important too,” Hirano said. “But at the Games, in terms of the amplitude, the grabs, we need to measure those accurately and assess those and score those accurately.”

