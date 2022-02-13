Parties split on Biden, Trump running again in 2024 election: poll

51 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters want somebody other than President Biden in 2024. Al Drago/Getty Images

Democratic and Republican voters are split about having President Biden or former President Donald Trump leading their tickets in 2024, but they have few candidates in mind who can replace them, according to a poll released on Sunday.

The CNN survey conducted between Jan. 10 and Feb. 6 found that 51 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters wanted somebody other than Biden in 2024, while 45 percent hope he’ll be renominated.

Asked the same question, 50 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning independent voters wanted Trump to be their standard-bearer, while 49 percent are wishing for another candidate to enter the fray.

Among Democrats who prefer somebody other than Biden, 31 percent said they don’t want him to be re-elected, 35 percent said they don’t believe he could beat the Republican candidate, and 34 percent cited a different reason, including 19 percent who said the president is too old, 4 percent who want a better candidate, and 3 percent who want somebody different.

Biden will turn 82 Nov. 20. 2024.

Questioned about who they would prefer instead of Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) got 5 percent support, followed by former first lady Michelle Obama (4 percent), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (2 percent), and Vice President Kamala Harris (2 percent).

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive firebrand from New York, garnered 1 percent of support along with media mogul Oprah Winfrey and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

No one else got more than 1 percent of support. Seven percent opted for “other/unsure.”

As for Republicans who oppose Trump in 2024, 39 percent said they just don’t want him to be president, 22 percent think he can’t win against a Democrat and 38 percent went with another reason.

Those include “someone new/better” (9 percent), “too polarizing” (7 percent ), and “someone with different traits” (6 percent).

“Dislike the vitriol,” “Democrats won’t let him win,” and too old came in at 3 percent.

Trump will be 78 in November 2024.

Asked who should run instead, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis easily topped the list with 21 percent.

A slew of others – Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina- all came in at 1 percent.

“Other/unsure” got 12 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,527 voters, and it has a plus/minus 3.3 percentage points margin of error.