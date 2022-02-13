ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow to blanket NYC with 3 inches on Super Bowl Sunday: forecasters

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
The storm blanketed the area with around two inches of snow in the morning. J.C. Rice

Snow will be kicking around in the Big Apple for most of Super Bowl Sunday, dumping around three inches on the ground before the storm clears up around game time, forecasters said.

The storm blanketed the region with around two inches of snow in the morning before watch parties get underway for the Los Angeles Rams game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Accuweather senior meteorologist Todd Kines told The Post.

“It’s more than flurries. I think it’s gonna be a steady-like snow,” Kines said.

Kines said around an inch more of snow will likely fall in the region as the temperatures hover around freezing.

But the storm is expected to move on by 6 p.m., shortly before the game’s kickoff, he said.

New Yorkers traveling elsewhere to watch the game are urged to exercise caution on the roads.

“Some of those wet spots can certainly turn to ice and maybe cause some slick spots,” Kines said.

As for the rest of the week in New York, there will be no snow but those going out for Valentine’s Day on Sunday should brace for frigid temperatures in the upper 20s.

Vehicles travel in snowy conditions in Irondequoit, N.Y.

The winds, however, will make the weather feel as low as the single digits, Kines said.

“I guess it’s appropriate that tomorrow is Valentine’s Day because the weather will make it good for snuggling,” Kines said.

Meanwhile, across the country where the Rams and the Bengals take the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, there will be stifling heat in the mid to high 80s on Sunday, Kines said.

A satellite image shows covered with snow during the January 30, 2022 storm.

“The record high is 90, so it’s certainly going to challenge the record highs. But definitely, much, much warmer than typical for this time of year,” Kines said.

For players, this rare weather could create some difficulties.

“They’re probably not used to it,” Kines said.

