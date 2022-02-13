ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers prepared to go all out in attempt to keep Aaron Rodgers

By Elizabeth Karpen
 1 day ago

It’s up in the air whether Aaron Rodgers will return to the Packers — or the NFL at all — next season, but Green Bay could spend good money to retain him.

During his fourth MVP award acceptance speech, Rodgers said he will be taking the immediate future to decide what his 2022 looks like, whether that be sticking with Green Bay, finding a new team or retiring.

However, the Packers are attempting to lock Rodgers down, and are willing to shell out big money for it. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay has plans to spend close to the salary cap in 2022, using similar tactic the Saints deployed to retain Drew Brees through utilizing void years to spread the cap out as much as possible.

Ian Rapoport reported that it will likely be a two-year deal that has a void on the backside. The Packers would also plan to increase Rodgers’ salary to make him the highest-paid player in the league, the report added. As it stands, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes leads all quarterbacks with $45 million annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Phg0E_0eDKpjBy00
Aaron Rodgers still has decisions to make about his football career.

Rodgers’ current contract runs through the 2022 season and has a nearly $47 million cap hit.

After a tumultuous last year that ended in an early playoff exit, the once-strained relationship between the 38-year-old and the Packers has improved. ESPN reported that the bad blood between Rodgers and the organization has dissipated, and both sides seem content. During his MVP acceptance speech, Rodgers thanked Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and GM Brian Gutekunst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JTJ6_0eDKpjBy00
Rodgers took home another MVP award for his strong 2021 season.

Last summer, the quarterback kept fans waiting, as it was unclear if he’d return to Green Bay. After refusing to say whether he would go to training camp and considering retirement, Rodgers eventually returned and led Green Bay team to 13-4 record.

However, the Packers and Rodgers are now in a “positive place,” according to Rapoport, which gives the franchise “optimism and hope” for a 2022 season with Rodgers in Green Bay.

