Cancer

Survey Explores Mental Health of Patients With NSCLC During COVID-19

By Gianna Melillo
ajmc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reported superior mental health well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with a control population that did not have cancer. Patients with cancer may be more resilient to COVID-19–related stressors, according to new research that showed those with advanced non–small cell lunch...

www.ajmc.com

MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of ivermectin-based multidrug therapy in severely hypoxic, ambulatory COVID-19 patients

Aims: Ivermectin is a safe, inexpensive and effective early COVID-19 treatment validated in 20+ random, controlled trials. Having developed combination therapies for Helicobacter pylori, the authors present a highly effective COVID-19 therapeutic combination, stemming from clinical observations. Patients & methods: In 24 COVID-19 subjects refusing hospitalization with high-risk features, hypoxia and untreated moderate to severe symptoms averaging 9 days, the authors administered this novel combination of ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc and vitamins D and C. Results & conclusions: All subjects resolved symptoms (in 11 days on average), and oxygen saturation improved in 24 h (87.4% to 93.1%; p = 0.001). There were no hospitalizations or deaths, less than (p < 0.002 or 0.05, respectively) background-matched CDC database controls. Triple combination therapy is safe and effective even when used in outpatients with moderate to severe symptoms. Clinical Trial Registration: NCT04482686 (ClinicalTrial.gov).
SCIENCE
healio.com

Increased adiposity linked to reduced cognitive function in adults

Increases in generalized and visceral adipose tissue were linked to reduction of cognitive function in adults, when adjusted for other health factors, per a Canadian cross-sectional cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. “The surrogate measures of (visceral adipose tissue) commonly used in epidemiologic studies, including the waist circumference or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

About 1-in-3 COVID-19 patients developed a new symptom months later

About one-third of COVID-19 patients often suffered a new COVID-19 symptom months later, another sign of the damaging effects of long COVID-19. The news: A new study published in the medical journal The BMJ found that 32 out of every 100 older adults infected with COVID-19 in 2020 developed one new COVID-19 symptom that required medical attention in the months after infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
homenewshere.com

Physician Mental Health Has Declined During the Pandemic

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with a substantial increase in mental health and substance use visits among physicians, according to a study published online Jan. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Daniel T. Myran, M.D., M.P.H., from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Canada,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
mybuckhannon.com

COVID-19 patient thankful for care during ICU stay at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital

Weston, W.Va. – When Marilynn Lindaberry was hospitalized with COVID-19 before Christmas at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, she knew the outcome could be bad and could only think of her family and what might happen to them without her around. The situation worsened when her husband became sick with COVID-19 within days of her diagnosis and was also hospitalized.
WESTON, WV
ajmc.com

Dr Steven Pergam on Booster Vaccines for Patients With Cancer

Steven Pergam, MD, MPH, director of infection prevention at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and infectious disease physician at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, discusses delayed booster vaccines and potential fourth doses for people who are immunosuppressed. The new normal for COVID-19 vaccination may be 3 doses for the general public...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Meta-analysis Describes Relative Efficacy of Common Treatments for Androgenetic Alopecia

To date, the relative efficacy of the 3 treatments—minoxidil and 5α reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs) finasteride and dutasteride—has remained largely unknown. In a new study, researchers shared their findings on the relative efficacy of 3 commonly used treatments for male androgenetic alopecia (AGA) based on data from over 20 studies comprising various forms and dosages of the treatments.
SCIENCE
saportareport.com

Creative Health Care Solutions in Mali During COVID-19 Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely impact communities around the world, the responses to the pandemic vary greatly due to the lack of resources and infrastructure within many developing countries and resource-constrained communities. This has led to some very creative solutions to reach those impacted with the virus and ensure comprehensive care while protecting health workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Developing PD at an Older Age Impacts Disease Course, Study Finds

The researchers said they did the study with the aim of finding more information about the interaction between age and Parkinson disease (PD) in an effort to improve patient management and therapy development. Older age at disease onset in Parkinson disease (PD) is mostly linked with more severe disease and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Model Can Predict Overall Survival in Myelofibrosis After Ruxolitinib Treatment

The model identified risk factors after 6 months of treatment for the purposes of predicting overall survival and identifying which patients could benefit from a shift in treatment. Evaluating ruxolitinib dose, spleen response, and transfusion requirement after 6 months of treatment can predict overall survival (OS) in myelofibrosis (MF), according...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Early Detection Emphasized Amidst Era of Changing Clinical Course of SMA

Coupled with these interventions for treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an emphasis on diagnosing the disease as early as possible to ensure optimal clinical outcomes for patients. As the clinical course of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) continues to evolve due to the emergence of novel therapies like nusinersen, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Early Intervention, Combination Therapy Improve Outcomes in Pediatric PAH

A new report outlines helpful strategies for pediatric patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, although experts say more research is needed to catch up with advances in the field. Children with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) benefit from aggressive prostanoid dosing in combination with other drugs targeting the condition, according to a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

