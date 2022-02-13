ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Bringg Acquires Parcel Delivery Solution Zenkraft to Meet Growing Customer Demands for Diverse Choice of Delivery Offerings

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Bringg, the leading data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, announced their acquisition of Zenkraft, Salesforce’s leading parcel and return delivery solution. The synthesis of these offerings will imbue Zenkraft’s parcel and return delivery and Bringg’s unified, open and connected delivery network to enable a diversified array of delivery models. Both...

aithority.com

