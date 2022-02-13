Bringg Acquires Parcel Delivery Solution Zenkraft to Meet Growing Customer Demands for Diverse Choice of Delivery Offerings

The Forest Grove resident started his business less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.Randy Luethye chose the right time to start a food delivery business. "I was working for Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub. People found out and said, 'How do I get you to deliver food to me out here in Forest Grove?'" Luethye said. "After about a dozen people asked me that question, it finally hit me, like, 'I should just start my own business.'" Luethye started Randy's Delivery in March 2019. Delivery apps did not reach Forest Grove until that summer. Despite the competition, Randy's Delivery...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO