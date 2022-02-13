ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIDE THE FLX: Help send Natalie Schrader to the National Youth Leadership Foundation in Washington (podcast)

By Ted Baker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqiVS_0eDKp8oS00

Natalie Schrader is a student at Marcus Whitman High School.

Her teacher, Shawna Turco, has nominated her for the National Youth Leadership Foundation event at George Mason University in Washington, DC. In this episode, we talk about Natalie’s plans to become a State Trooper, why she wants to go to NYLF, Shawna’s Go Fund Me page on her behalf and how you can help Natalie get started on her career path.

