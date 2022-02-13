ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kitten Bowl 2022: Why Hallmark Canceled Feline Football Game Before Super Bowl

By Cortney Drakeford
 1 day ago
For years, Hallmark has turned Super Bowl Sunday into one of the cutest times of the year with the annual Kitten Bowl. However, animal-lovers won’t be getting their feline fix this weekend after the network canceled the 2022 furry game. News of the Kitten Bowl's cancellation broke on...

Related
PennLive.com

‘Puppy Bowl’ dogs compete in ‘Winter Games’ in new special: How to watch and stream this week

Five teams of adorable – and competitive – puppies are preparing to take home “Puppy Bowl” gold. “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games” premieres on Discovery+ on Thursday, Feb. 3. The special highlights adorable dogs and their trainers, who show off talents and tricks that will impress viewers. The “Winter Games” special primes audiences for the official “Puppy Bowl,” airing on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 13, aka Super Bowl Sunday.
TV SHOWS
PopSugar

Team Fluff Wins Against Team Ruff at the 2022 Puppy Bowl

For anyone who isn't much into sports, watching over 100 canine competitors play mock football in colorful bandana "jerseys" at the 2022 Puppy Bowl was easily a highlight this Super Bowl weekend. Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, the Puppy Bowl aired on Animal Planet and streamed on Discovery+ on Sunday afternoon. In case you missed it, Team Fluff won against Team Ruff in a close-finish 73-69 score, taking home the coveted Lombarky trophy. Meanwhile, Kirby, an 8-month-old Labrador retriever and the Houston Texans' service dog in training, claimed the MVP title. Of course, it's not all fun and cuteness at the annual Puppy Bowl. The entire purpose of the three-hour event is to help find homes for all the animals featured in the friendly competition. In addition, this year's Puppy Bowl marked President Joe Biden's puppy Commander's TV debut! Check out the cute moment ahead.
NFL
TVLine

Kitten Bowl Rescued by GAC Family — But Now Will Feature Puppies, Too

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Channel’s loss is GAC Family’s gain. Just days after Hallmark announced that it would no longer air the annual Kitten Bowl, rival network GAC Family has confirmed that it will revive (and expand upon) the popular franchise in 2023, when it returns as the newly christened Great American Rescue Bowl. Airing Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, the pet-friendly special will “showcase kittens, puppies, cats and dogs, available for adoption at shelters all over the count.” So, it’s not really a Kitten Bowl anymore, but it’s something. “The plight of animal homelessness continues to be pervasive throughout...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Puppy Bowl 2022 winner recap: Team Fluff sinks baby teeth into victory

The power of the pup was unleashed Sunday. Team Fluff released their inner hounds to win the coveted Lombarky Trophy at Puppy Bowl 2022. Back for its 18th year, the big game for little dogs returned to the turf Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and Discovery+, just before the human 2022 Super Bowl.
NFL
Super Bowl
NFL
Facebook
Football
Sports
TheWrap

How to Watch the Puppy Bowl 2022: Where Is It Streaming?

The day for the Big Game is here. That’s right, the Puppy Bowl. For those uninterested in the NFL Championship Game, the annual Puppy Bowl is set to air on Sunday, with a host of Very Good Dogs squaring off against one another for treats and kisses. Team Ruff takes on Team Fluff, with players that include Tayce, Wilbur, Surf and Watson. Plus, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart return as head coaches for these adorable rescue dogs.
NFL
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Alum Confirms Romance With LA Rams Running Back Jake Funk Before Super Bowl

Season 24 Bachelor winner Hannah Ann Sluss is happy in love. This time around, Rams running back Jake Funk has stolen the Knoxville, TN native's heart. Just before Sunday's Super Bowl with the LA Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Sluss took to Instagram to wish her football star beau some good luck. "Good luck kiss," she captioned the video of her kissing on Funk. She also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from events she attended before the big game, a few game-day treats, and the outfit she decided to wear to support Funk. The Super Bowl is a first for Funk in his professional career.
NFL
NBC News

How Puppy Bowl ‘rufferee’ took on the event’s biggest year yet

For the last 11 years, Dan Schachner has been doing what he considers to be one of the greatest jobs in the world. Refereeing — or ruffereeing — the Puppy Bowl. "When I first started I thought it was a smallish kind of job," Schachner said ahead of Sunday's 18th annual Puppy Bowl. "I didn't realize how big it was in terms of scope and reach."
NFL
HuffingtonPost

ESPN Host’s Wife Exposes His Super Bowl Food Crime And Fans Freak

We have a contender for this year’s worst Super Bowl food faux pas. ESPN host Mike Greenberg was outed by his wife, Stacy Greenberg, during the Super Bowl LVI as an apparent monster who eats his chicken wings with a knife and fork. Wings are usually an uncontroversial pick...
NFL
fox4now.com

First dog Commander will appear in Puppy Bowl ad on Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The president and first lady’s puppy Commander will appear in a Puppy Bowl ad this week. The Puppy Bowl airs on Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet. The German Shepard will appear with first lady Jill Biden in a video about...
ANIMALS
rocketcitynow.com

Puppy Bowl 2022: Meet the adorable starting lineup

WASHINGTON — Sunday marks the biggest US sports event of the year, one that fans look forward to all season. That's right, it's time for the Puppy Bowl!. The three-hour event will feature more than 100 pups competing for Team Ruff or their bitter rivals, Team Fluff. The game...
ANIMALS
People

WATCH: Senior Dogs Will Get a Special Shout Out During Puppy Bowl 2022

The Puppy Bowl isn't all about baby dogs. During Puppy Bowl XVIII, senior dogs will get a special shout-out, and PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at the adorable moment, which features an older dog named Sharkey. In the Senior Spotlight clip, viewers are introduced to Lee Asher, an animal lover...
MySanAntonio

Kitten Bowl canceled at Hallmark Channel, GAC Media eyes pick-up (EXCLUSIVE)

For the last eight years, those who weren’t watching football on Super Bowl Sunday had the heartwarming option of instead seeing kittens roll around on turf for three hours. That tradition, Hallmark’s annual Kitten Bowl, will not continue this year, and GAC Media is looking into acquiring the program, Variety has learned exclusively.
ANIMALS
IBTimes

IBTimes

