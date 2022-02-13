ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings’ plan for Kirk Cousins in 2022, revealed

By R.P. Salao
 1 day ago
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the...

FanSided

Vikings new head coach plans could be thwarted by Sean McVay

The Minnesota Vikings were planning to hire Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach but they may have to change their plans. After moving on from Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings did quite a few interviews while searching for their next head coach. They eventually landed on Kevin O’Connell, the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Yes, Vikings Fans Panicked for a Day.

The Minnesota Vikings tied the NFL record in 2021 for games decided by eight points or less (with 14 such games). The withdrawal of suspenseful doings was brief. Jim Harbaugh was credibly linked to the team for five days, establishing a reality the University of Michigan coach would lead the Vikings in a post-Zimmer world. But that didn’t pan out as Minnesota’s ownership relented on offering Harbaugh the gig. Fans grimaced.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Vikings set to hire Brian Angelichio as TEs coach

The Vikings have not yet officially announced that Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is their new head coach, though that is set to happen this week. But O’Connell has filled another position on his coaching staff. According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Vikings are hiring Brian Angelichio...
NFL
247Sports

Minnesota Vikings plan to hire Mike Pettine for Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff, per report

The Minnesota Vikings plan on hiring Mike Pettine to incoming head coach Kevin O'Connell's staff, according to a report Sunday morning by Tom Pelissero. O'Connell's expected cabinet of assistants already includes Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, but Pettine will also work with the unit and give O'Connell a former NFL head coach on staff, according to Pelissero.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Undergo Massive Coaching Overhaul

Most Minnesota Vikings fans were ready for a change at head coach and welcomed Mike Zimmer’s firing with open arms. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak then left the same reaction, and Zimmer’s son, Adam, announced this week that he left the Vikings. The rest of the coaching staff was made up of some popular figures many hoped would stick around. Bringing in a new general manager and head coach, it was always likely the Vikings might undergo an almost complete coaching overhaul.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Questions Answered: Kevin O’Connell’s Arrival, Super Bowl LVI Implication for Vikings, It’s Draft Time

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by VikingsTerritory. Today’s is the February 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Christian Darrisaw’s Thoughts on the Vikings Regime Change

On any given Sunday, 64 offensive tackles start football games in the NFL. In 2021, Minnesota Vikings rookie Christian Darrisaw ranked 36th in the league per Pro Football Focus per overall proficiency – not bad for a rookie player. And among rookie tackles, Darrisaw’s 71.9 PFF grade was the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Vikings Plan To Hire Former Browns Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings have decided to shake up their coaching staff. They hired current Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to be their new head coach. After that, the organization decided to look for a new defensive coordinator. There were plenty of candidates rumored to have interviewed for...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings plan to hire Mike Pettine, but not as defensive coordinator

Now that Super Bowl LVI is over, the Vikings should be able to start proceeding with their coaching staff hires. One coach expected to join the staff in Minnesota is former Browns head coach Mike Pettine, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Contrary to prior rumors that Pettine was the favorite to land the defensive coordinator job, Pelissero tweeted out that, with Ed Donatell reportedly hired to be the defensive coordinator, Pettine will join the staff in a different capacity.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Important offseason dates for Vikings fans to remember

The pouring rain of streamers and confetti is still falling for the Los Angeles Rams, but the end of Super Bowl LVI means it’s back to business for the Minnesota Vikings. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be officially named as the new head coach for the Vikings any day now. He’ll fortify a brand new regime in Minnesota that also includes former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

The Spun

Tony Dungy Has Sent A Letter To The National Football League

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is tired of the NFL’s broken system when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. Dungy has been involved in the fight for diversity among NFL coaches for over two decades, and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of black coaches getting an equal opportunity.
NFL
