Out of all the actors who was done dirty with the theatrical cut of Justice League, Ray Fisher probably got it the worst. As a guy who grew up with the classic Teen Titans cartoon (not that kiddish one that came afterwards), I was anxiously waiting for a live-action Cyborg to debut for years. I finally got my wish in 2017, but this Cyborg didn’t really stick to the landing as I hoped. Many fans felt the same way, rightfully so. Why Joss Whedon felt the need to sideline this character and remove most of his character development that Zack Snyder set up is beyond me. I guess randomly cutting to some insignificant Russian family made more sense, right? Apparently he wanted to show an alien invasion from the perspective of the civilians, but why just show it from the perspective of one family? Are we sure this is the same guy who directed the first Avengers movie and its sequel? Well, at least he made Cyborg say booyah, something Ray Fisher reportedly wasn’t too happy with. I remember reading his reasons behind it, but let’s face it, if you grew up with the original Teen Titans cartoon, you know you wanted Cyborg to say “Booyah!” just like me. He did, but it was a very unenthusiastic one at best. That was disappointing, not to mention all the other drama that happened between Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon. And sadly enough, he wasn’t the only one.

