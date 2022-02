Nearly 250 people have signed a petition calling on officials to divest from companies “complicit” in the genocide of the Uyghur people in China. The petition – launched last Sunday by GW College Democrats, GW College Republicans, the GW Committee on Divestment from the Uyghur Genocide, the Uyghur Human Rights Initiative at GW Law and the Athenai Institute – demanded that GW reevaluate its endowment and research funding tied to companies that benefit from the forced labor of the Uyghur people. The groups launched the effort in the wake of officials removing posters from campus denouncing the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights ​​abuses against the Uyghurs, which officials have since apologized for doing.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO