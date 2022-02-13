Hogan: CDC 'far behind' on updating mask guidelines

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Del. Daniel L. Cox (R-Frederick), the GOP candidate for governor who is running with the support of former President Trump, is seeking to impeach Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R).
A Republican lawmaker who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his run for governor of Maryland introduced a resolution on Thursday to impeach popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, accusing him of “malfeasance in office.”
As many states see declines in their daily Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates, some have moved forward with plans to lift a significant mitigation measure: mask mandates in schools. The moves go against guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the agency has remained mum...
It’s the early weeks of Year Three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following a surge caused by the omicron variant, the pandemic numbers in America are once again heading in the right direction. New cases and hospitalizations are down. The New York Times reports that since the pandemic began in January 2020, at least 1 in 4 people who live in the United States have been infected.
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry. In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:. “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he plans to lean on state education authorities to loosen up mask requirements in schools, rather than influencing policy through an executive order. The governor made his intentions known Tuesday as he announced dramatic drops in covid cases and a 95%...
As the second semester at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse begins, questions regarding COVID-19 regulations continue to arise. UWL continues to follow CDC guidelines and regulations this semester. Over the past year, UWL has worked to keep students and faculty protected from the COVID-19 virus by implementing mask mandates, vaccine...
(Reuters) -Washington, D.C. will no longer require people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Monday that the city...
Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are challenging Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus guidelines for children, saying the ongoing mask and school restrictions are harming kids and "jeopardize an entire generation’s development." Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., led a letter to CDC Director...
Several Maryland Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to curtail Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s use of messages that self-destruct in 24 hours, or at least bring them further to light. They say it was sparked by recent revelations about the governor’s use of the app Wickr to communicate about a range of public issues with top aides and other state employees.
Responses from school districts across the state have varied following a judge's ruling on mask mandates, with some choosing to cancel classes, others turning to remote learning and some lifting mandates for now. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance on booster shots for...
With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its COVID-19 guidance for cruise ship travel. In an update published Feb. 9, the agency clarified the modifications of its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters and added criteria for how the CDC determines the level for the cruise ship COVID-19 Travel Health Notice.
This post was originally published on Post Millenial. The CDC gave a briefing on Wednesday to update the nation on where the country stands in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about guidance on masking, the CDC stated that they are not changing their guidance, though they deferred to local leaders.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants the state Board of Education to get rid of masks in schools. In a letter to board members, the governor cited dramatically improved health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines as a reason to end the policy. “A growing number...
Comments / 0