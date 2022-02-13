The Times asked some longtime Island couples to share some of their best tips and some of their best times together for Valentine’s Day. They all declared that they enjoyed this trip down memory lane. Eileen and Tim Maley. Where and when did you meet? And what were your...
Moudi Hob joins the show again to share his insights when it comes to understanding compassion for ourselves. Hob expresses that writing can help us make sense of who we are, why we are here, and what we are doing. Unprocessed experiences weigh on us over time. As one begins to write, they become archeologists of their soul, they can find a peaceful and joyous place within themselves.
I’ve been thinking a lot about love this week. Not because of Valentine’s — that part is just a sweet coincidence. As I lay on the couch laid up this week from surgery, I can’t stop thinking about all the love and support I have had. From the evening before my surgery, the outpouring of love has not stopped.
Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day and that includes some members of the animal kingdom. New Zoo and Adventure Park’s Carmen Murach says several bird species mate for life, largely because two are needed to tend the eggs until they hatch. However, Murach says one species in particular appear to have genuine affection for their mates…to the point where they get “googly eyed” when looking at their partners.
For Valentine’s Day this year, my boyfriend Cris and I are sending out care packages to show our appreciation for our families. We want to give a little reminder of our love and how much we cherish everything that they’ve done and continue to do for us. Our...
One of the greatest and most wholesome parts of Valentine's Day is giving each other valentines. Even if you're not in a relationship, Valentine's Day has grown into more than just celebrating love between a romantic couple — it's also a great day to tell those who are important in your life just how much you love them.
Max's near Florida State Universities campus is giving back this Valentines day. The popular college restaurant has been selling chocolate covered strawberries to raise money for NAMI Florida Incorporated, an organization dedicated to advocating for families and friends of people with mental illness.
You can’t escape it. The aisles are lined with nylon balloons, bouquets of flowers, cellophane-wrapped chocolates and plushies of all sizes. Retailers beckon us to share and proclaim our love for each other. I like to think of it as a time to share and connect with people closest...
For one local nonprofit, Valentine’s Day is all about funding housing for those in need while filling hearts of those you love with the Show Your Love Valentine’s Online Auction. The virtual auction, which benefits Compass Affordable Housing, features more than 50 items ranging from wine, restaurant gift...
From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online dating sites are popular, as many singles use technology to find a match. But behind many dating profiles lurk scammers who are ready to dupe users into believing they have found love. Don’t let your quest for love blind you to...
Growing up as a kid, I could be selfish. I liked playing at a friend’s house because he had a pool table and fun things to do. He liked playing at my house because we had a gigantic yard and a …. This item is available in full to...
Some people truly hate Valentine's Day, thinking it’s a sorry excuse to get away with not doing extravagant, kind and heartfelt things for your loved ones throughout the year. Personally, I think Valentine's Day is a cute idea and should still be celebrated, but only while keeping a few things in mind.
(Mass Appeal) – Delicious desserts are one of the best gift to give on Valentine’s Day and fresh fruit, prepared just right, can put you and your partner in the romantic mood. Here with the appropriately titled dessert for me is Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, with a Berry Fool.
Who doesn’t like to hear someone say, “I love you?” Those three little words are some of most important in the human experience. Yet, here in the South, we sometimes add a little more, shall we say, flavor to our “I love yous.”. Keep reading... Here's...
It’s only natural to, at some point, associate work with feelings of stress. Job security and pressure to perform can creep into our minds daily. Major changes to workflow and our job descriptions can strike up feelings of anxiety and self-doubt. Rocky relationships with superiors, subordinates or colleagues may keep us up at night from time to time.
More men have been weighing in on abortion. The writer of the Jan. 28 letter “Some thoughts on abortion” stated, “ I am not here to judge,” then proved he absolutely was judging by stating that “stopping a life for convenience is not the answer.”
There are nail and beauty salons found all across the country. According to Inside Business, there are over 380,000 employed nail technicians in the U.S., 42% of the industry being of Asian descent and 39% being Vietnamese. In California, 80% of nail manicurists are Vietnamese. On Feb. 2, the Asian...
CENTREVILLE — During the month of February, Compass’ grief services team will host a variety of support groups and workshops provide one with the tools for handling grief, plus the support of others with similar losses. One of the critical factors in healing is the support of other people.
We all know veterinary care is expensive. I know I dread appointments because of the price tag attached to them. Have you ever felt like the veterinarian is price-gouging you? I’m sure it’s crossed your mind at least once. I know it’s crossed mine. I work closely...
