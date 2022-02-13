Moudi Hob joins the show again to share his insights when it comes to understanding compassion for ourselves. Hob expresses that writing can help us make sense of who we are, why we are here, and what we are doing. Unprocessed experiences weigh on us over time. As one begins to write, they become archeologists of their soul, they can find a peaceful and joyous place within themselves.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO