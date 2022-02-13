ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl MVP Odds: Will A Wide Receiver Steal The Show?

By Jacob Wayne
lineups.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite markets to bet on every year is Super Bowl MVP. It’s an incredibly narrative-driven award, which is part of the reason it’s only happened one time that a player on the losing team has won the award. In 1971, Cowboys’ linebacker Chuck Howley became the first defensive...

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#Bengals#American Football#Super Bowl Mvp Odds#Cowboys#Lions#Heisman
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cooper Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions after some late-game heroics from star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching what ended up being the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford. Kupp had a great game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including four big catches in...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Throw

Of all the positive plays Matthew Stafford made during Super Bowl LVI, one throw in particular stood out the most. On the Rams’ game-winning drive, Stafford delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory. Upon closer review, it became clear that Stafford looked off safety Vonn Bell so much on the play that his throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NFL Announces MVP of Championship Game

The MVP of Super Bowl LVI has been named. Following the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, the NFL announced that Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named MVP. He finished the night with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp's final catch of the game was the game-winning TD which came with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
NFL
TechRadar

Who won Super Bowl 2022? MVP, score and Bengals vs Rams recap

Super Bowl 2022 winner and result: Super Bowl LVI has concluded and Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald have led the LA Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The information below may now be outdated - check out our Super Bowl highlights guide to watch the big game if you haven't already.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy