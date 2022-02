ROSEMONT, Ill. - Despite being stifled early offensively, DePaul put up a combined eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take down St. Thomas 8-3 on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore infielder Nicole Sullivan totaled five RBI on two hits while Sarah Lehman threw a career-high 11 strikeouts en route to her second win of the season.

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO